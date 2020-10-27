New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): After the Centre on Tuesday notified land laws, paving the way for any citizen of India to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that it is another step that's part of government's "nefarious designs to disempower and disenfranchise people of Jammu and Kashmir".

"Yet another step thats part of GOI's nefarious designs to disempower & disenfranchise people of J&K. From the unconstitutional scrapping of Article 370 to facilitating loot of our natural resources & finally putting land in J&K up for sale," Mufti tweeted.

"After failing on all fronts to provide roti & rozgar to people, BJP is creating such laws to whet the appetite of a gullible electorate. Such brazen measures reinforces the need of people of all three provinces of J&K to fight unitedly," she said in another tweet.

This came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has notified the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020. The Centre has given repealed or substituted 26 state laws.

In the third order, the Ministry of Home Affairs has repealed 12 state laws as a whole and others out of 26 adapted with changes or substitutes. Laws which are repeal as a whole include The Jammu and Kashmir Alienation of Land Act, Jammu and Kashmir Big Landed Estates Abolition Act, Jammu and Kashmir Common Lands (Regulation) Act 1956, Jammu and Kashmir Consolidation of Holdings Act 1962, Jammu and Kashmir Right of Prior Purchase Act, Jammu and Kashmir Utilization of Lands Act.

In the Order, MHA stated, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019), and of all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Central Government hereby makes the following Order in respect of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, namely--This Order may be called the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020. (ANI)

