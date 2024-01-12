Bengaluru, January 12: The BJP state unit in Karnataka launched a scathing critique of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, portraying Karnataka as the "Titanic of India" under his leadership. Highlighting the alleged failures of Siddaramaiah's administration, the statement points to distressing issues in the state, including farmer suicides, stagnant development, halted government transportation, frequent power cuts, severe drought, declining startup funding, decreasing FDI inflow, a breakdown in law and order, and the departure of corporate entities.

"When the Captain sleeps, the ship sinks! Karnataka, under the sleeping regime of Siddaramaiah, has unfortunately become the Titanic of India," a post on the state BJP's official handle on X. The BJP further accused the Siddaramaiah government of ruining a "once-thriving" Karnataka. ‘Hijab Ban Not Revoked Yet’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes U-Turn Within 24 Hours After Political Row.

"A reality in Karnataka, where: - Farmers are ending lives, - Development & progress are a fair tale, - Govt transportation are stalled, - Power-cuts are frequent, - Severe Drought is leeching life from the land, - Startup funding & FDI inflow are declining, - Law and order have gone into hiding, - Corporates are walking out. Their mantra? Loot. Ruin. Sleep. Repeat! Once a thriving Karnataka has become a night-time lullaby under this #sleepingsarkar. Wake up, Mr CM! Time to put this nightmare to bed!," the post mentioned.

