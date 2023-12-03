New Delhi, December 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a historical win in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, is set to form government in the 230-member assembly state, as it crosses the majority mark by securing 127 seats. As per the latest data from the Election Commission, the BJP has comfortably won 127 seats, while the Congress has managed to secure 38 seats so far.

Meanwhile, the BJP is ahead on 37 seats, while the grand old party is leading on 27 seats, according to the ECI. Meanwhile, incumbent Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Budhni, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, won by a margin of 1,64,951 votes, garnering a total of 1,04,974 votes. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wins From Budhni Seat With Margin of 1,64,951 Votes.

Chouhan was contesting against Congress leader Vikram Mastal Sharma, who managed to secure only 59,977 votes. Budhni is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. It is a part of the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

The Budhni Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 17, 2023, in Budhni. Aazad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Dinesh Azad was also contesting from the same seat and secured 3rd position in the tally. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise Names of Winning Candidates of BJP, Congress and Other Parties in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Chouhan relied heavily on schemes for women like the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' under which Rs 1250 is transferred monthly to eligible women from poor families in the state. While Congress described it as an election sop, implemented months before the assembly polls, the BJP leaders have said that it is in line with the party's work for empowering women.

