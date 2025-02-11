New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi Chief Virendraa Sachdeva paid a "courtesy visit" to the party's National President and Union Minister JP Nadda here on Tuesday and discussed various "important issues" related to the development and progress of the national capital in detail.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Sachdeva praised Nadda's invaluable contribution to the party's success in the Delhi Assembly elections, "I paid a courtesy visit to the respected National President and Union Minister Shri @JPNadda ji, who made an invaluable contribution through his able leadership and guidance in the massive victory of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections."

The two leaders discussed various important issues regarding Delhi's development and progress, emphasizing the state's future growth, he said.

Sachdeva reaffirmed BJP's commitment to Delhi's advancement, saying, "Under the strong leadership of BJP, Delhi will move forward with the resolve of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and will soon achieve the goal of Developed Delhi."

Notably, BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years, ending over 10 years rule of the Kejriwal government. The AAP won just 22 seats against 62 in 2020 assembly polls while the Congress failed to win a single seat for the third time in a row.

Meanwhile, Nadda on Tuesday paid floral tribute to BJP ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary at the BJP headquarters.

Nadda was accompanied by several other leaders of the party.

Taking to X, Nadda said that Upadhyay's thoughts, teachings and ideal life are always a source of inspiration for all.

"On the death anniversary of the ideological founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party, our ideal and revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji, today, I paid tribute to him by offering flowers to his statue at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi. His great thoughts, teachings and ideal life are always a source of inspiration for all of us," he posted on X.

Nadda said that Upadhyay ji had set high ideals in Indian politics with his thoughts and considered the prosperity of the last person in the society as the standard of the nation's prosperity. (ANI)

