Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janta Party once again reiterated its demand for reopening the Ratna Bhandar (treasury) of Lord Jagannath temple, Puri for the repair and inventory of valuables stored in the Bhandar.

Speaking to ANI, former BJP state President Samir Mohanty said, "safety of the Ratna Bhandar is very important for us. The state government should take immediate steps to reopen it."

The issue has also now reached the Orissa High Court.

Mohanty said that the HC has ordered the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) to recommend the formation of a high-level committee to the Orissa High Court for oversight of the inventory of the jewels held in the Ratna Bhandar.

The court further ordered the government to form the committee within 60 days of the date the SJTMC approached them.

Therefore, the responsibility of opening the Treasury now lies entirely with the state government. Why are the High Court's order and Gajapati's recommendation not being implemented? Questioned Mohanty.

If the state government does not set up the committee before the inauguration of the Parikrama project, the BJP will file another complaint before the High Court, he said. (ANI)

