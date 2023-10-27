Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27 (ANI): Days after the police arrested six Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members for creating a ruckus over raising a flag post outside Tamil Nadu party chief K Annamalai's residence, BJP president JP Nadda appointed a four-member delegation to probe the arrests.

The delegation led by former Karnataka Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda includes BJP MP Satya Pal Singh, BJP Andhra Pradesh state president D Purendeswari, and MP PC Mohan as its members.

Also Read | Mumbai: Burnt Body of Woman With Injuries on Head Found Along Railway Tracks in Port Area in Wadala.

The delegation will have a discussion at the BJP State Office 'Kamalalayam' and will be meeting the family members of the arrested BJP functionaries on Saturday.

Six members of the BJP were arrested for creating a ruckus over raising a flag post outside the compound wall of party state chief K Annamalai's residence in Panaiyur, Chennai.

Also Read | Draft Report on Bills to Replace Criminal Laws Not Adopted, Committee Likely to Meet on November 6 as Opposition Members Seek Extension.

Some residents in Panaiyur had opposed the flag post being raised. Following the protest, police officials reached the spot with a JCB and removed the newly erected flagpost from the area. In response to this, BJP workers gathered around the area and started opposing the flag post removal which resulted in a tense situation in the area.

Shortly, after the situation got out of control and BJP workers started creating a ruckus, a team of police reached the spot and arrested six people including BJP Sports and Development Cell State President Amar Prasad Reddy.

Further, Amar Prasad Reddy was produced before the Magistrate Court in Tambaram. Tambaram Judicial Magistrate Varsha ordered Judicial custody for Amar Prasad Reddy for 15 days until November 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)