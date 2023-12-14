New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday said that Home Minister Amit Shah should give a statement on the security lapse in Parliament, and alleged that BJP government has not been able to keep the Parliament building safe.

Referring to the incident in which two men jumped from the visitors' gallery jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber, carrying canisters containing smoke, Tiwari who is Rajya Sabha MP, said he sought to raise the issue when the Houser reconvened at 2 pm. The incident took place during zero hour in Lok Sabha.

Also Read | US: Woman Rushes to Airport in Hijacked Uber After Driver Was Too Slow, Arrested.

He said the two men who jumped from the visitor's gallery were given passes on the recommendation of a BJP MP.

"At 2 pm., I raised this issue...On this day, our security forces laid down their lives (2001 Parliament attack). On the same day, today, two people were given passes by a BJP MP. They went in, jumped down (the visitors' gallery) into the house, and then hurled smoke bombs. It could have been a lethal bomb," he said.

Also Read | Security Breach in Lok Sabha: Hanuman Beniwal, Malook Nagar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla Hailed by Fellow Members As 'Saviours of the Day'.

"The Home Ministry and the Home Minister should answer this. The LoP raised this question but the government was not serious. They alleged that it is being politicised. I condemn the BJP. They can't keep Parliament safe; do they want a second Pulwama?...We walked out under the leadership of LoP," he added.

In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hands.

They released gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered.

Visuals showed an unidentified man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha, after which there was a slight commotion. The House was adjourned until 2 pm. The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue.

Also, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed coloured gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises. They were arrested by Delhi police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)