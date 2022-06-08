Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): Raising strong objection to the textbook revision made by the Karnataka government, Congress state president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the BJP is carrying out the cultural atrocity while also suggesting to "throw the revised textbooks into the trash".

Notably, the Karnataka government recently dissolved the Committee stating that its work has been completed.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Held With Foreign Currencies Worth Approximately Rs 2.7 Crores at Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station.

"Writers, thinkers and various organizations that have raised their voice against the government's move supporting the revision of textbooks. On June 9, at 10 am, a protest will be staged in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhanasoudha," he said.

"However, the BJP government has resorted to the cultural atrocity by twisting many great ideas, including Kuvempu in the children's revised textbook," the Congress leader alleged.

Also Read | World Bank Cuts India's 2022-23 Growth to 7.5%, Still on Top Spot As World's Fastest-Growing Economy.

Shivakumar further hit out at the government and said that this is the first time in the history of the state that the pointiffs of mutts, writers and organizations, except political leaders, have strongly condemned the government's attitude towards textbook revision.

"On behalf of the Congress party, I salute everyone at the feet of pointiffs of Siddhaganga mutt, Murugha Math, Adichunchanagiri mutt, Panchamsali Peetha , Sane Math who are protesting to protect our society as a garden of peace," he said.

Earlier, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had taken a potshot at the state government over the developments and said that the revised textbooks have hurt the sentiments of the Kannadigas.

Bommai hit out at the Congress leader for his remarks and said, "It is not the first time that the Textbook Revision Committee has been dissolved. Siddaramaiah is politicking in everything."

"It has happened many times in the past. Did they withdraw the revised text then? They should not create confusion unnecessarily. We have an open mind on this issue. We are ready to rectify the mistakes. We will rectify and reprint the textbooks," he said while addressing the media.

Chief Minister Bommai hit back stating that the Congress leader is politicking in everything" as this is not the first time the Textbook Revision Committee has been dissolved. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)