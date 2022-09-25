Lucknow, Sep 25 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a jibe at the Uttar Pradesh government, saying the first six months of its regime passed without doing any work like the past five years.

The cabinet of the second Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh had taken oath on March 25.

In a statement issued here, Yadav said, "The first six months of the second government of the BJP have passed without doing any work like the past five years. The government could not curtail corruption.

“The BJP government had convened the session (of UP legislature) for the second time, but the budget has not reached the districts. This is an example of its 'efficiency',” he said.

The former chief minister also alleged that Adityanath himself seemed to be helpless.

“Despite his (Adityanath) ‘strict' orders, there has been no decline in crime in the state. Not a single day passes without incidents of loot, murder and kidnapping,” he said.

Yadav also claimed that the BJP ministers and MLAs cannot even list five work of their government.

He added that the biggest gift of the BJP rule is corruption and price rise.

