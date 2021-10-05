Pune, Oct 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress incharge H K Patil on Tuesday alleged the Central government was supporting US e-commerce giant Amazon in "illegal practices" such as the violation of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policies and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court in what he termed the "Amazon bribery case".

Addressing reporters here in Maharashtra, Patil also questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue.

"As the country is still grappling with the side-effects of the economic policies and COVID-19, the government has given one more shock to all the citizens with the biggest bribery scam. Rs 8,546 core was spent in the form of legal fees to arm-twist the FDI policies and Foreign Exchange Management Act regulations to facilitate the e-commerce firm Amazon of the United States," he alleged.

He alleged the BJP led government was supporting Amazon in illegal business practices including violation of FDI policies and FEMA "by controlling inventory-based retail/e-commerce which is expressly prohibited under the law".

"Which politicians, higher officials and political parties have received a bribe of Rs 8,546 crore from Amazon. Was the bribe given to change rules and laws of the Modi government in order to promote the business of e-commerce companies like Amazon at the cost of small shopkeepers, traders and small businesses and MSMEs?" he asked.

Patil said when "lobbying and bribe" to mend the government rules and laws are crimes in India and in the USA, how the bribe was given under the very nose of the Modi government.

"Why PM Modi is silent? Did he demand action against the e-commerce firm during his meeting with the US president? We demand an inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the alleged bribery case," the Congress leader said.

Amazon recently clarified to the Central government on its reported legal fee, saying the expense includes professional fees as well.

The clarification came after reports that Amazon spent about Rs 8,546 crore or USD 1.2 billion in legal and professional expenses during 2018-20 in the country.

Amazon had written to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, saying these reports are inaccurate and "appears to stem from a misunderstanding" of some filings, in particular, a "legal and professional expense" line item that includes substantial non-legal expenses.

