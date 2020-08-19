Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Haryana unit appointed new chiefs for 21 of the 22 districts in the state on Wednesday.

Through a string of releases by state general secretary, Vedpal, issued with the consent of state unit President Om Prakash Dhankar the party informed about the reshuffle.

Prominent among those who were appointed as district chiefs today include, Rajesh Batora (Ambala), Mohan Lal Kaushik (Sonipat), Rakesh Sharma (Mahendragarh), Baldev Giroha (Fatehabad), Bhupendra Singh (Hissar), Satyendra Parmar (Dadri), Raju Mor (Jind), Vikram Kadyan (Jhajjar), Archana Gupta (Panipat), Aditya Devilal (Sirsa).

Charan Singh Tewatia (Palwal), Ajay Sharma (Panchkula), Narendra Patel (Nuh), Hukumchand Yadav (Rewari), Gopal Sharma (Faridabad), Gargi Kakkad (Gurugram), Ajay Bansal (Rohtak), Ashok Kumar (Kaithal), Rajesh Sapda (Yamunanagar), Shankar Dhupad (Bhiwani), were also appointed today.

Earlier yesterday the state BJP chief had held a meeting with the BJP National President JP Nadda. He was accompanied by Haryana General Secretary (Organisation) Suresh Bhatt during the meeting. (ANI)

