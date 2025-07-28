New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Monday strongly condemned the silence of the INDI alliance leadership over the reported misogynistic remark made by All India Imam Association (AIIA) President Moulana Sajid Rashidi against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, accusing them of political cowardice driven by vote-bank politics.

Bhandari criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not speaking out against the Maulana's alleged offensive comment targeting a sitting woman Member of Parliament.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Accuses ECI of Starting BLO Training in West Bengal Without Informing Trinamool Government.

"It is a matter of great sadness that Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are silent on the indecent remarks made by the Maulana against Dimple Yadav due to their vote-bank compulsions", the BJP leader said.

He said that women across the country are outraged and are questioning the double standards of the INDI alliance.

Also Read | Google News Initiative AI Skills Academy Launched in India in Collaboration With IIMC To Equip Country's Newsroom With Knowledge and Tools for AI-Powered Future.

"Today, women across the country are angry because they are asking questions to the INDI alliance and especially Akhilesh Yadav that if you cannot stand up for the honour of your wife, if you cannot stand up for the honour of women, then how can you protect the daughters in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

The reaction comes after Maulana Nasiruddin Rashidi's reported criticism of Dimple Yadav for not covering her head during her visit to a mosque.

Earlier, NDA MPs held a protest outside the Parliament against the cleric's remark.

Speaking after the protest, BJP MP Medha Kulkarni said, "I am shocked why the person (Akhilesh Yadav) against whose wife the remark has been made remains silent. The limits of appeasement politics have been crossed... Maulana's intentions are clear."

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also reacted to the controversy questioning the Opposition's silence over the matter.

She said, "Why is the entire Opposition silent? Why is Dimple Yadav's own party silent? Why has her husband (Akhilesh Yadav) not yet spoken against this statement? 'maunN sviikRti: lkssnnm'. Is the politics of appeasement more important than the dignity of a woman MP?"

Meanwhile, Dimple Yadav who is the wife of Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav said on the protest. "It's good that action is being taken now...But it would have been better if similar protests and support had been visible when horrifying incidents like the one in Manipur came to light through footage on social media," she said.

Addressing reporters outside Parliament, the SP leader said, "Back then, if people had stood together the way they are now over the Operation Sindoor issue, it would have shown genuine concern." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)