Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 29 (ANI): The ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) on Saturday decided to continue with their alliance for the upcoming assembly polls, the two parties said on Saturday.

The BJP also released a list of candidates for 54 of the state's 60 seats, leaving five for IPFT. The IPFT contested on nine seats in the last election.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces to Give Rs 1,000 A Month to Women Under ‘Ladli Bahna Yojana’.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Tripura election including stalwarts like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.The list also includes Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma, Yuva Morcha President Tejashwi Surya, movie stars Mithun Chakraborty, Manoj Tiwari, Hema Malini, and Locket Chatterjee.

BJP announced its 54 candidates for the Tripura Assembly election on Saturday. Voting for 60 assembly seats is to be held on February 16. On Saturday, BJP and Congress announced their candidates for the Tripura assembly polls with the state set for a multi-cornered contest in the February 16 election for 60 seats in the state assembly.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Sadhu Rapes Married Woman In Godhra On Pretext of Religious Ritual to Conceive Child.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party released two lists of 48 and six candidates, Congress declared 17 candidates. BJP and IPFT also announced that their alliance will continue. IPFT will contest five seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)