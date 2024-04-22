Hamirpur (HP), April 22 (PTI) The Congress and its allies are spreading "false propaganda" that if the BJP comes to power once again, it will change the Indian Constitution, former chief minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal on Monday.

Dhumal said the Congress "amended the Constitution 62 times" during its rule and is now pointing a finger at the BJP which is working for the development of the nation and to provide legal and other rights to the people under the present framework of the Constitution.

Fearing defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress party leaders especially Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are making such statements as they know that there is no future for the Congress party in India, the BJP leader told PTI.

Dhumal urged the people not to fall prey to the false propaganda of the Congress and its allies.

He said that a pro-BJP wave was discernible all over India including the southern states and that was why the opposition was making such false allegations as they feared that they would be uprooted.

He said that the BJP is united in the state and whosoever would enter the fray with the Lotus symbol would emerge victorious in the coming Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections.

The BJP has given ticket to six former MLAs who defected from the Congress in the bypolls.

He claimed that the present state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has "failed" to deliver and "goons were ruling the state".

The law and order situation has deteriorated and crime is on the rise, he alleged.

Dhumal urged the people to reach the polling stations to cast their votes for the BJP candidates to form a stable and people-oriented government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre. PTI/COR/BPL

