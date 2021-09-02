New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The BJP's farmers' wing will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on September 17 as "Kisan Jawan Samman Diwas".

BJP 'Kisan Morcha' president and Lok Sabha MP Raj Kumar Chahar said it will honour farmers and retired soldiers in every district across the country.

Party workers will also honour families of soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice, he said in a statement.

They will highlight the Modi government's work for the farming community and defence sector, he said.

