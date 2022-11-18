New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) BJP MP Anil Baluni on Thursday met Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena along with the parents of the 2012 Chhawla gangrape victim and requested him to file a review petition in the case.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court acquitted the three men sentenced to death for the gangrape and murder, noting the prosecution failed to provide leading, cogent, clinching and clear evidence against the accused.

The three men were accused of abducting, raping and killing the 19-year-old woman in February 2012. Her mutilated body was found three days later.

"I met Lt Governor of Delhi along with parents of the 2012 Chhawla gang rape case victim and requested him to file review petition in the case as the Delhi government is party in the case so that stringent punishment could be given to the accused," Baluni, the BJP's national media in-charge said in a statement.

Baluni is a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand, from where the victim hailed.

Her parents had said that they wanted death penalty for the accused.

In 2014, a trial court termed the case "rarest of rare" and awarded death penalty to the three accused. The judgment was upheld by the Delhi High Court.

