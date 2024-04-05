New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice on the defamation suit filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia against several YouTube channels or 'X' handles, alleging that he was beaten up by lawyers in Noida Court recently.

The Delhi High Court's Bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna fixed the matter for April 8, for a hearing on an interim plea seeking the immediate takedown of such videos and publications.

Through suit, Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia seeks permanent for injunction in favour of him and against the defendants, thereby ceasing the publication of any defamatory allegations against the plaintiff.

The suit also seeks direction to restrain defendants to cease the publication of any of the defamatory allegations.

According to the suit, the defendants in the matter are, Naveen Kumar (YouTube Channel: Article19 India), Neelu Vyas, (YouTube Channel: The News Launcher), Professor Akhil Swami, Rajeev Nigam, (YouTube Channel: Rajeev Nigam), BBI NEWS.(YouTube Channel: BBI NEWS), Sandeep Singh, (X Handle @ActivistSandeep), Vijay Yadav (X Handle: @yadavvijay88), NETAFLIX (X Handle: @NetaFlixIndia), Sunitajadhav (X Handle: @sunmor2901), Guruji (X Handle: @GURUJI_123), Dawood Nadaf (X Handle: @DawoodNadaf10), Drkhatra (X Handle: @dumbitpatra12), Virus Baba I.N.D.I.A Wala (X Handle: @Virus_Studioz) and GOOGLE LLC.

The suit stated that on March 20, an unfortunate incident occurred before the District Judge, Gautam Budh Nagar District Court, Noida, wherein Sr Advocate Gaurav Bhatia band was snatched by a lawyer who were in the courtroom and that too in the presence of the District Judge.

It is pertinent to note herein that when the plaintiff was apprised by the office bearers of Gautam Budh Nagar Bar Association that they have called for strike that day then the Plaintiff readily agreed to adjourn the matter and thereafter the matter was duly adjourned.

The fact of the matter is that the Plaintiff had made it clear that he was amenable to taking a date but nonetheless he was manhandled by one particular local lawyer whose identity is yet to be established.

On the very same day of March 20, the Supreme Court Bar Association, of which the Plaintiff is a member shot off a letter to the Chief Justice of India wherein an impartial inquiry into the incident was sought.

The Supreme Court Bar Association also issued a letter to the President of Janpad Dewani and Faujdari Bar Association, Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida urging the Executive Committee to identify the said lawyer, put him to notice and take strict action against the concerned lawyer.

The Supreme Court recently also took suo motu cognisance of the incident of alleged manhandling of Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia in Noida court. The court termed it a "serious matter", and issued notice to the President, Secretary of the Jan path Diwani Bar Association Gautam Budh Nagar and SSP Gautam Budh Nagar.

The court also directed District Judge, Gautam Budh Nagar to ensure that the CCTV footage of the incident is in safe custody pending further orders and to submit a report on the incident.

The court also sought direction from the District Judge to obtain a report from the administrative staff attached to the concerned court where the manhandling of another advocate Muskan Gupta took place. (ANI)

