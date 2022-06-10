Mangaluru (K'taka), Jun 10 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Friday provided BJP national general secretary of OBC Morcha Yashpal Suvarna an armed security guard in the wake of a death threat for opposing wearing of' hijab' (head scarf) in educational institutions, party sources said.

Suvarna, also the vice-president of the Udupi government PU college development committee, received the threat recently through social media, the sources said.

Following this, he lodged a complaint with the police.

Sri Rama Sena chief Pramod Muthalik had also received a similar threat.

A social media post said anyone eliminating Suvarna and Muthalik would get Rs 10 lakh as a reward, they added.

