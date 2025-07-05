Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday visited the residence of the raped-murdered RG Kar hospital medic and announced a 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to the state secretariat) on August 9, demanding justice for the victim.

Accompanied by the victim's grieving parents at their Sodepur residence in North 24 Parganas, Adhikari declared that the rally would be a citizens' movement, not a political one.

"There will be no party colours. No party flags. Only ordinary people, who are concerned about the worsening security situation in the state and lack of safety of women, will take part in the march which will head towards Nabanna" he said.

August 9 marks the first year of the gruesome rape-murder of the 31-year-old doctor and also the 83rd anniversary of the Quit India Movement, he said.

"Thousands will join the march cutting across political lines. Her parents will lead us as we seek justice for our sister, who was murdered inside a government hospital," Adhikari added.

Speaking to PTI, the victim's father said: "It will be a year since we lost our daughter. I urge the people to join the rally—like the 'Raat Jaago' protest last year—and march to Nabanna. People deserve to see the true face of this state government."

