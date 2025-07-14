Aizawl, Jul 14 (PTI) BJP legislator K Hrahmo on Monday slammed the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram for extending issue-based support to the NDA government at the Centre, rather than formally joining it.

He claimed that the decision contributed to the state's "worsening financial situation".

“When the BJP and its allies were about to form the government at the Centre, our state was also invited to be part of it. But our current state government, the ZPM, responded by offering issue-based support," Hrahmo said while addressing the state BJP's weekly political session here.

"Had the ZPM joined the NDA government, Mizoram could have avoided its present hardships and benefited from people-oriented policies and strong national support, particularly for Christians and missionaries,” the BJP leader added.

He said that Mizoram, a Christian majority state, could have secured a Union minister's post had the ZPM been part of the ruling bloc.

The BJP MLA said, “Our state government claims that it supports the Centre based on issues. But does the Centre support Mizoram in return?”

Despite negative perceptions of the BJP in Mizoram, 228 residents of Aizawl city joined the party on Monday, which showed that people are no longer afraid to join it, Hrahmo said.

The BJP legislator also endorsed the increase of MLALAD fund from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 5 crore.

He said that the fund should be monitored closely to ensure that it is used to serve the people of the constituency and not individuals..

Former Manipur chief secretary PC Lawmkunga, who addressed the function, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said that India is on the path to becoming the most developed country in the world by 2047.

“If not the most developed, India will surely be among the top two. Mizoram is already being impacted by this transformation. The Centre is improving our national highways and has brought railway connectivity. Those who oppose or ridicule these developments do not realise how vital it is for us to be mentally prepared for these changes,” he said.

Lawmkunga also pointed out that while Central funds continue to flow into Mizoram, actual progress is hampered by poor planning and failure to submit utilisation certificates

