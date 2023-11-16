Jaipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) for forthcoming Rajasthan assembly polls, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed confidence that BJP would form the government in Rajasthan with an overwhelming majority and the manifesto will spur growth, investment, industry penetration and income.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "This manifesto will act as govt's vision document for the next 5 years, we made this manifesto after consulting lakhs of people in Rajasthan. Those who have committed corruption will have to pay back, corrupted people will be exposed. our prime goal is to recover all that money and give it back to the poor people."

Shekhawat was speaking to journalists after the release of BJP's manifesto 'Aapano Agranee Rajasthan Sankalp Patra 2003' on Thursday.

He further said, "BJP's manifesto has been prepared in accordance with public sentiments after speaking to lakhs of people. It has been prepared in a balanced manner to increase income and employment in Rajasthan."

BJP President CP Joshi alleged that the Congress govt could not provide protection to the women of Rajasthan and the BJP will ensure that women get proper safety.

He said, "This manifesto is a holy book for us. Congress govt couldn't protect the women of Rajasthan so the BJP has promised female police station and, anti-romeo desk in the manifesto. In the 5 years, there has been a record corruption, the money that should have been used for the development of Rajasthan, went to the pockets of Congress leaders so this money must come back to govt so that it can be used for the development works. There will be an investigation to recover this money."

Earlier BJP National President JP Nadda released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) for forthcoming Rajasthan assembly polls in Jaipur on Thursday.

The party's manifesto outlines several key resolutions aimed at improving the lives of citizens:

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: The party plans to increase the financial assistance provided to farmers under this scheme to Rs 12,000 per year.

Laho Incentive Scheme: This scheme aims to support poor families by providing a savings bond at the birth of their daughters. The bond will mature over time, providing Rs 26,000 in class 6, Rs 18,000 in class 9, Rs 10,000 in class 10, Rs 12,000 in class 11, Rs 14,000 in class 12, Rs 50,000 in the first and last year of vocational courses, and a lump sum of Rs 1 lakh at the age of 21.

Direct Benefit Transfer: Economically weaker families' students will receive annual assistance of Rs 1,200 to purchase school bags, books, and uniforms.

Bhamashah Health Infrastructure Mission: The party plans to invest Rs 40,000 crores in this mission, which aims to expand and modernise health infrastructure.

Special Investigation Team: The party plans to form a team to quickly investigate paper leak cases and take strict action against the culprits.

During the manifesto release, BJP National President JP Nadda emphasised the party's commitment to its manifesto, contrasting it with other parties for whom, he claimed, the manifesto is merely a formality. He asserted that for the BJP, the manifesto serves as a roadmap for development. (ANI)

