New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The BJP's micro-donation campaign will encourage the culture of public participation in politics by giving people a sense of ownership in the party, its president JP Nadda said on Sunday.

Addressing BJP Yuva Morcha workers virtually, Nadda said the campaign is a massive step towards transparent governance and self-sufficiency within the party.

Also Read | Meet Dharmendra Pratap Singh, India's 'Tallest' Politician, Who Recently Joined Samajwadi Party Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

Last year on December 25, which is the birth anniversary of BJP stalwart and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the party had launched a "special micro-donation campaign", seeking to raise funds through small contributions from its members and others.

Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made donations and urged others to contribute.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 119 Cartons of Liquor, Brought To Distribute in Upcoming Polls, Seized in Shamli.

"These micro-donations will strengthen democracy by making sure that the party remains atamnirbhar (self-dependent) in fund collection and acts in the best interests of the nation. It will encourage the culture of public participation in politics by giving people a sense of ownership in the party," Nadda said.

He said that donations under this campaign can be as low as Rs 5, and at the same time, the donor can choose to contribute a maximum of Rs 1,000.

"…the micro-donation campaign is a massive step towards transparent governance and self-sufficiency within the party," Nadda said.

The BJP president also launched the Sushasan Patrika prepared by the BJYM for its workers and citizens.

"Sushansa Patrika is a laudable effort by the BJYM. In a very simple way, it explains the purpose of each scheme, its beneficiaries, where to go, and how to take benefit of the scheme," Nadda said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)