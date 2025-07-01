Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Forest And Climate Change Minister Kedar Nath Kashyap in a statement applauded the efforts made by Chattisfarsh Chief Minster Vishnu Deo Sai in making thr surrendered Naxals self relient by providen them with training and skill development under the Chhattisgarh's Rehabilitation Policy.

He said, "The government, under the leadership of CM Vishnu Deo Sai, is working towards making the surrendered Naxals self-reliant by providing them with training. The CM has met and interacted with them. Such skill development programs will make their lives better."

The Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025 empowers surrendered Naxals by providing financial aid, education, employment, and security to surrendered Maoists. The policy assists the surrender Naxals in self-employment and skill development.

The Chattisgarsh government with the support of Centre is combatting the Naxal and Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed confidence in freeing Chhattisgarh from Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

Eatlier, Narayanpur Collector Pratishtha Mamgai said that a survey was conducted for housing for all Naxal victims and surrendered Naxalites, and all eligible beneficiaries have been approved for PM housing.

Pratishtha Mamgai said, "Under the government's policy, a survey was conducted for housing for all Naxal victims and surrendered Naxalites, and under this survey, all eligible beneficiaries have been approved for PM housing. Additionally, we strive to ensure that people can enrol in various courses offered at the Livelihood College based on their interests. Under this, 110 people are undergoing training. This training is being conducted in three to four disciplines. For instance, courses for taxi drivers, plumbers, and water distribution are ongoing, so our effort is to enable as many people as possible to take up a course of their interest and earn a livelihood through it."

"Whenever naxal victims and surrendered Naxalites come to us, we provide them aid to start a new livelihood and try to make them beneficiaries of all the government schemes. Through training, they will get new means of employment," she added. (ANI)

