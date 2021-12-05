Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), December 5 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against four people including the owner of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Mill for non-payment of dues of sugarcane farmers at the Gola police station of Lakhimpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR has been lodged by BJP MLA Arvind Giri against four senior officials of the Bajaj Sugar Mill including owner Kushagra Bajaj, Unit Head Ompal Singh, Factory Manager RK Mishra and Legal Advisor Avani Kumar Pandey.

The officials promised to pay the arrears of sugarcane farmers by November 10. However, they failed to pay the arrears on the due date. Hence, an FIR was filed by the BJP MLA for giving false assurances to the farmers. (ANI)

