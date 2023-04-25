Kota (Rajasthan) Apr 25 (PTI) A Rajasthan MLA was booked for allegedly creating a ruckus and obstructing work at an 'inflation relief camp' in Ramganjmandi town, police said on Tuesday.

Madan Dilawar, MLA from Ramganjmandi, along with his supporters reached the campsite at Kherabad Circle of the town where he bullied the government employees at work.

He asked the employees to stop working, disconnected one of the laptops and kept it aside, said Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Berwal.

The MLA, who is also the state BJP general secretary, interrupted the functioning of the camp, however, it was resumed after sometime, he added.

On a report by the Ramganjmandi municipality Executive Officer (EO), the police on Monday night lodged a case of unlawful assembly, deterring public servant from discharging his duty under Section 143 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Dilawar and his supporters, Berwal said.

The case against Dilawar has also been forwarded to CID-CB for investigation, he added.

Terming the relief camp as a drama, Dilawar has alleged that the camp was giving no relief to the public.

"It is not 'Rahat' camp, it is 'Aafat' camp, a drama, while no public welfare is being done where the public is being troubled and befooled. I will continue to oppose it and expose failures of the government even if thousand cases are lodged against me," the MLA told reporters on Tuesday.

He said eligible beneficiaries were already identified under different categories of various government schemes.

Launched by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, the 'Mahangai Rahat' camps are being organised across the state to facilitate public for registration to avail benefits under various schemes, including free and subsidised electricity, domestic gas cylinder for Rs 500, announced in this year's budget speech.

