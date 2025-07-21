New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) India is witnessing the world's fastest population growth and this has become the biggest problem for the country, BJP MP Dilip Saikia submitted in the Lok Sabha on Monday as he sought a strong population control law.

Saikia, who claimed Assam is experiencing a demographic imbalance, also put out a post on X.

"India is witnessing a serious demographic shift with declining Hindu population and rising Muslim population, endangering social harmony," he wrote.

He also said that on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, he raised a demand for a strong population control law under Rule 377.

While submitting the demand, Saikia, also the BJP's Assam unit chief, said India is witnessing the fastest population growth in the world and currently, it has become the biggest problem for the country.

Quoting Census reports, the MP from Assam's Darrang-Udalguri said that between 1951 and 2011, India's population increased 3.25 times and the Hindu population increased from 30.40 crore in 1951 to 96.60 crore in 2011. However, during the same period, the Muslim population increased from 3.50 crore to 17.22 crore, he claimed.

"There has also been a very rapid increase in population in Assam, disturbing the demographic balance in the state. Since 1951, the Muslim population in Assam has increased abnormally. This is not a natural increase, but illegal infiltration across the border could be one of the major reasons for this," he said.

In Assam, the share of the Muslim population was around 24 per cent in 1951, it rose to approximately 34 per cent in the 2011 Census and is now reaching close to 40 per cent, Saikia claimed.

"Due to the appeasement policies in the country, inequality in the distribution of development priorities and resources is also arising.

"Considering the rapidly increasing population in the country, we must consider formulating a strong 'National Population Control Policy'," he said.

