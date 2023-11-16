Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) for forthcoming Rajasthan assembly polls in Jaipur on Thursday.

During this, BJP national president JP Nadda, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satish Poonia, and others, were present on the occasion.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Girl, Her Mother After Family Rejects His Marriage Proposal in Trichy, Later Consumes Poison.

The Sankalp Patra has been named 'Aapano Agranee Rajasthan Sankalp Patr 2003' (our leading Rajasthan manifesto).

The party's manifesto outlines several key resolutions aimed at improving the lives of citizens:

Also Read | 'They Will Kill My Soul': Gurgaon Sex Trafficking Ring Exposed As Minor Alerts Police in Delhi, Two Arrested.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: The party plans to increase the financial assistance provided to farmers under this scheme to Rs 12,000 per year.

Laho Incentive Scheme: This scheme aims to support poor families by providing a savings bond at the birth of their daughters. The bond will mature over time, providing Rs 26,000 in class 6, Rs 18,000 in class 9, Rs 10,000 in class 10, Rs 12,000 in class 11, Rs 14,000 in class 12, Rs 50,000 in the first and last year of vocational courses, and a lump sum of Rs 1 lakh at the age of 21.

Direct Benefit Transfer: Economically weaker families' students will receive annual assistance of Rs 1,200 to purchase school bags, books, and uniforms.

Bhamashah Health Infrastructure Mission: The party plans to invest Rs 40,000 crores in this mission, which aims to expand and modernise health infrastructure.

Special Investigation Team: The party plans to form a team to quickly investigate paper leak cases and take strict action against the culprits.

During the manifesto release, BJP National President JP Nadda emphasised the party's commitment to its manifesto, contrasting it with other parties for whom, he claimed, the manifesto is merely a formality. He asserted that for the BJP, the manifesto serves as a roadmap for development.

"...I would like to say that for other parties, the manifesto is just a formality. But for the BJP, it's a roadmap for development. So this 'Sankalp Patra' is not just words written on the page, but we are committed to fulfilling these sentences... Our history is the proof that we did whatever we said," BJP national president JP Nadda said.

The BJP President criticised the performance of the Congress Party over the past five years and highlighted several areas of concern. He pointed out issues such as corruption, disrespect towards women, neglect of farmers, high electricity rates, and high VAT on petrol and diesel.

"I want to clear out the differences between the BJP and Congress... The Congress Party became known for five things in five years. These are corruption, the disrespect of women, and neglected farmers. This is the state where the rate of electricity is highest and petrol and diesel have the highest VAT. The number of paper leaks that happened here has broken records," BJP national president JP Nadda said.

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

The BJP won 163 seats in the 2013 Legislative Assembly elections and formed the government in Rajasthan. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)