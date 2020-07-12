Warangal (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): BJP MP from Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri on Sunday alleged that he was attacked by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) members here.

He alleged that his vehicle was stopped and few people attacked him when he went to address a press conference on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'.

He alleged that they also chased his vehicle on the Highway to Hyderabad.

"Anti-Hindu forces in TRS attacked me in Warangal, Telangana, where I visited to address a press conference on 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. They also chased my vehicle on the highway to Hyderabad," he tweeted.

"It's a shame on Chief Minister KCR, Home minister Mahmood Ali and DGP for bringing down the order of the state to chaos, where a people's representative is attacked and chased in the broad daylight," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

