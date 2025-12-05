Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers on Thursday staged a protest against the Tamil Nadu government over the Madurai Karthigai Deepam row, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu.

The protest was led by the party's State Secretary, Vinoj P. Selvam, and took place outside the DMK headquarters in Chennai.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Date, History, Significance and All You Need To Know About Dr BR Ambedkar's Death Anniversary.

Police later intervened and detained the protesting workers.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson CR Kesavan slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government over the Karthigai Deepam row at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai, alleging that the undemocratic DMK government is "brazenly defying the court order allowing the lighting" of the sacred Karthigai Deepam lamp.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Russian Edition of Bhagavad Gita to President Vladimir Putin, Says Its Teachings Inspire Millions (See Pic).

Kesavan said the DMK government's stance reflected "deep disrespect for Ambedkar ji's Constitution" and accused the ruling party of showing "bitterness" towards Hindu beliefs and devotees.

Kesavan alleged that the DMK's actions were guided by "bigoted politics of appeasement." He further claimed that Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin "deliberately avoids" extending greetings on major Hindu festivals.

For centuries, Thiruparankundram hill has been regarded as a centre of religious coexistence and communal harmony. The hill houses the historic Subramaniya Swamy Temple, the Kasi Viswanathar Temple, and the Sikkander Badusha Dargah, a 17th-century mosque built long after the temples came into existence.

Earlier this week, acting on a petition filed by a right-wing activist, Justice GR Swaminathan ordered state authorities to ensure that the sacred lamp was lit atop the hill. However, government officials viewed this as a break from the longstanding practice of lighting the lamp at the nearby Deepa Mandapam, a ritual followed for several years.

Meanwhile, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed that the petitioner, along with ten others, be permitted to go up to the Deepam pillar on the Thirupparankundram hilltop to light the Karthigai Deepam, while ordering the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide adequate security, after it found that its earlier order on the ritual had been wilfully disobeyed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)