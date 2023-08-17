Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 17 (ANI): Attacking the BJP, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday alleged that BJP leaders are spreading false information on social media about free schemes that the Congress-led Karnataka government announced for the people.

Speaking to the media about the confusion created after some people shared information on social media that the Shakti scheme (a free bus scheme for women) would be stopped after the court stayed it, Ramalinga Reddy clarified and said all this information is false.

Ramalinga Reddy said, “The BJP in Karnataka is spreading systematic misinformation on social media that the Shakti Yojana will be stopped. It is the agenda that they and their followers are following on social media by sharing misinformation, which is not right.”

"The Shakti Yojana, which provides free travel for women, will continue for another 10 years," he added.

He further stated “The BJP has resorted to fake news to undermine the popularity of the Congress government; the public should not listen to any such fake news.”

The Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the corruption allegations it has levelled against the Congress government in the state and said that people in Opposition are the biggest liars, that's why they make allegations without evidence.

"BJP people are the biggest liars; they enjoyed the power in Karnataka and did nothing, what they instead did was collect 40 per cent commission. Now they are making allegations against us of commission without any evidence or proof," Reddy said while speaking to ANI after attending the Bengaluru MLAs and leaders meeting at the Chief Minister's Office.

Sharpening his attacks further on the BJP, the Congress leader said, "This shows their mentality that they are not ready to digest the schemes that we have announced, and they can make allegations without any evidence." (ANI)

