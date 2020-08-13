New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their allies will bring a no-confidence motion in the Assembly on Friday, said Gulab Chand Kataria, leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia told a press conference, "There are a lot of differences in the government. The way they have struggled, there are chances that they might bring a vote of confidence in the Assembly but we are also ready to bring a no-confidence motion."

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Virtually Confers 'Suraj Award' to Parents and Families of Brain Dead Persons Who Have Donated Organs to Save Others Life: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

"I think, public opinion has changed about this government. They do not have a future. This government has lost morally," he added.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month needs to be forgiven and forgotten in the interest of the country, state, people and democracy.

Also Read | Consumer Retail Inflation Soars to 6.93% in July, Food Inflation Reaches 9.62%.

The political crisis in Rajasthan began after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in the open.

Last month, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after his differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

However, this apparently seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the top Congress leadership. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)