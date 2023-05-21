Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 (ANI): Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is likely to organize rallies of star campaigners Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in five parliamentary constituencies in Uttarakhand, said BJP's state in-charge Dushyant Gautam on Sunday.

Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats-- Almora, Garhwal, Nainital, Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal.

Also Read | Kerala Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Six Districts in State As Mercury Soars.

The rallies will be organized with the goal of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand by 51 per cent votes.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the State Working Committee of BJP. There are five Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Delhi Road Rage: Man Stabbed to Death, Cousin Thrashed in Mangolpuri, Accused Detained.

Giving information, Gautam said, "The campaign for the Lok Sabha elections will be run on an aggressive level from the booth level to the Lok Sabha constituencies."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, lauding the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win all five Lok Sabha seats in the state in the next year's general elections.

"PM Modi has done unprecedented work in the last nine years. We will win all the five Lok Sabha seats from here and send them with more votes," said Dhami after the BJP State Working Committee meeting held on Saturday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in Bharatiya Janata Party BJP's State Working Committee meeting in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The meeting held at the Survey Auditorium in Dehradun's Hathibarkala was called for discussions regarding the state's Lok Sabha elections. Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats.

The countrywide Mass Contact Campaign, which will start on May 30, was also discussed at the conference. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)