Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], March 7 (ANI): Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the fuel price hike in Telangana, adding that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) pushed back the state and country to 40 years.

"PM Modi and CM K Chandrashekhar Rao are responsible for petrol and diesel price hike, as both are imposing heavy taxes on oil. Due to the rise in the fuel prices, the common man is facing an unbearable burden," the CLP leader told reporters at Bhadrachalam.

The Congress leader kick-started the party's campaign today for the municipal elections in the state.

Hailing the regime of Congress, Batti Vikramarka said that during the party's regime, the taxes imposed on petrol and diesel were rational.

"It was the Congress government which has developed public sector units and provided employment to poor and backward classes. Ironically, the BJP and TRS are privatising the Public Sector Units (PSUs) and compelling the middle class towards economic backwardness," he added.

He further said that voting for a TRS candidate is equivalent to suicide and appealed to the people to vote for the Congress candidate in upcoming graduates' MLC elections.

"I appeal the graduates and unemployed youth to vote for Ramulu Naik, who has ability to raise the voice against the draconian rule in Legislative Council," he said. (ANI)

