New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that BJP is trying to separate two-thirds of the country's population from Lord Ram by putting a political tag on the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple.

"Lord Ram belongs to the entire country. In 2019 Lok Sabha election BJP got 37 per cent votes; 63 per cent people don't vote for BJP as they don't like BJP. Now the BJP is trying separate two-thirds of the people by putting up a political tag to this event (Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple)."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Terrorists Fire at Indian Army Vehicle in Poonch District, No Casualty Reported.

Questioning the timing of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday queried whether the event would be held under the guidance of the Shankaracharyas of the four peeths, the major shrines in the country.

"There is a system and set of rituals to perform Pran Pratishtha... If this event is religious, then is it happening under the guidance of the Shankaracharyas of the four Peeths? All four Shankaracharyas have said clearly that the Pran Pratishtha of an incomplete temple cannot be done. If this event is not religious, then it is political... It is not acceptable that people of a political party are sitting as middlemen between me and my God... A political group is acting like a 'Thekedar'... Which 'Panchang' has the BJP referred to before finalising the date? The date has been chosen keeping the elections in mind," said Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Also Read | Who Are Houthis? Everything About Rebel Group That Sparked US and UK Strikes Amid Red Sea Crisis.

Senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo had on Thursday questioned the timing of the 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, close to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He alleged that the event is not 'purely religious' and has distinct 'political undertones'.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister claimed that the temple was being inaugurated even before completion, with an eye on the upcoming general elections.

Asserting that no leader in the opposition has any objection to the opening of the Ram Temple and is respectful of the deity and the public sentiments around him, the Congress leader said, "If this ('Pran Pratishtha) was purely religious then nobody would have had any objection. But this is political. Why did they (BJP) have to schedule the ceremonial function on January 22, before the completion of the temple construction? It has all been done with an eye on the (Lok Sabha) elections. Why was the event scheduled for January 22? Why is it being done with the elections around the corner? That is what people have objections to. Nobody objects to Lord Ram." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)