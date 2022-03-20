Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party chief of Uttar Pradesh, Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday wrote a letter to candidates who lost their State Assembly elections and reminded them of the lines of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Recalling the lines written by Atal ji, he wrote, "Ye bhi sahi, vo bhi sahi (this too right, that too right)" in public service.

In the letter, Singh said that the people have given BJP an opportunity to form the government in Uttar Pradesh again, so the credit for this extraordinary achievement goes to the tenacity, sacrifice and hard work of all the candidates.

Motivating the party workers to continue serving the public, he said that this could be a momentary break on the duty path, not a rest.

"All the workers will serve the people with devotion and dedication as before and will continue to contribute to the pride of the country and the state," the letter read.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

Apart from PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and top brass of the party, BJP has also called its migrant workers to the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The office-bearers of religious places like Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura have been asked to make a list of sages and saints so that they can be given a personal invitation to the swearing-in program.

Beneficiaries of various central and state-run welfare schemes have also been invited to the oath-taking ceremony with a special focus on women beneficiaries.

Yogi Adityanath is likely to take oath as Chief Minister of the state for the second tenure on March 25. Preparations for the grand ceremony have begun in Ekana Stadium of Lucknow.

Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the central observer to look after the government formation in Uttar Pradesh. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das will also accompany Shah in ensuring government formation in the state as the co-observer. (ANI)

