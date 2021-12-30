Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) BJP leaders on Thursday asked its frontal organisations to intensify movement against the Congress government in Rajasthan on issues like farmers loan waiver and law and order.

A meeting of state executives of various ‘Morchas' was held in Bharatpur which was addressed by union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other state leaders.

Speaking at the meeting, Arun Singh, national general secretary and party In-charge for Rajasthan, said the condition of the Gehlot government is pathetic alleging there is “jungle raj” in the state under its rule.

He said crimes against women are on the rise and question papers of competitive exams were leaked but no action was taken by the government.

Singh called the Congress a “confused party”.

State president Satish Poonia alleged that the Congress government failed in delivering good governance and that the law and order has deteriorated under its rule.

He said the party failed to fulfil its promises of waiving loans of farmers and giving jobs to the unemployed.

“Complete loan waiver for farmers, recruitment, deteriorating law and order are major issues of the state and Congress will be out of power in Rajasthan forever in 2023,” Poonia said.

He also asked the party workers to highlight the Modi government's schemes and policies among the people.

