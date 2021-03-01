Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 1 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will buy the votes of Congress so the people of the state will choose Left Democratic Front.

"As Rahul Gandhi said, even if his party wins a simple majority anywhere, they would not be able to run a government. BJP will buy it and INC will sell it. However, the people of Kerala know that it is LDF for sure!" tweeted Vijayan.

On Sunday the LDF released its new Malayalam tagline for the assembly polls -- 'Urappanu LDF', which translates to 'Yes, for sure it's LDF'.

Election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6.

The counting of votes will be held on May 2. The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)