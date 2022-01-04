Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit President Somu Veerraju on Monday said that his party will develop Amaravati capital city at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore if BJP comes to power in 2024.

He was addressing mediapersons after offering prayers to the village deity Tirupatamma at Penuganchiprolu in Krishna district on Monday.

"Andhra Pradesh was not developed till 2014. Even after, both Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power they failed to ensure the development of the State and merely gave statements," said Veerraju.

He said that the TDP government initiated the construction of the capital city and spent about Rs 7,200 crore on it, out of which a major contribution was made by the Central Government.

The BJP leader further alleged that the YSRCP government was misleading the public in the name of three capitals.

"The farmers informed me that if the government would invest just Rs 10,000 crore, then the capital city will be a reality for the State," he added. (ANI)

