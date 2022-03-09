Panaji (Goa) [India], March 9 (ANI): BJP Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the state Assembly polls with a thumping majority.

This comes after the exit polls predicted a hung Assembly in Goa with a close contest between the BJP and Congress.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2022 to be Announced on March 10, Counting For Polls in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa to Begin at 8 AM.

Upon reaching Goa, Fadnavis talked to ANI and said, "I am absolutely sure that BJP will get good results, people are ready to come with us and with them, we will get a thumping majority."

Taking a jibe at the Congress for "locking up MLAs", the BJP leader said, "How can Congress form the government if it does not trust its own MLAs and locks them up?"

Also Read | BJP Trains National Investigating Agencies to Fabricate False Cases, Alleges Sanjay Raut.

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Ivan D'Souza came down heavily on BJP alleging "horse-trading" by the party and said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders landed in Goa ahead of counting for the state Assembly polls.

Earlier, Congress Goa general secretary Sunil Kauthankar said that they have not forced any candidate to stay over at the resort. "They voluntarily decided to stay together," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)