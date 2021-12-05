Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 5 (ANI): Ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the polls with a two-thirds majority and will form the government in the state.

The remarks of the Union Home Minister who is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan, came while addressing the BJP state working executive committee meeting in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Shah lauded the people of Rajasthan and said, "The excitement and zeal among the people is the clear sign that in 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections, BJP will form a government with a two-thirds majority."

"This useless and corrupt Ashok Gehlot govt must be uprooted in time from Rajasthan and BJP should govern. 'Lotus' (BJP political symbol) will bloom once again in the state," said Shah.

The Union Minister further said, "Congress hear me out, instead of 'Gareebi Hataao', you did 'Gareeb Hataao'. BJP has provided more than 11 crores toilets which have secured the dignity of women and daughters. We have given more than 2 crore homes. Given gas cylinders to 13 crore homes. We have given Rs 5 lakh of medical facilities to Rs 60 crore people."

Shah added that BJP is the only party that will take the 'Sanatan culture' forward.

"In 2014, BJP won 25 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan and again in 2019, Rajasthan gave 23 out of 25 seats to BJP. Rajasthan has always played a big role in raising BJP to the top," said Shah.

Later in the day, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to address the public representatives conference which will involve panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans and deputy pradhans, MPs, MLAs. (ANI)

