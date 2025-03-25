Kolkata, Mar 25 (PTI) BJP workers held demonstrations in parts of West Bengal on Tuesday over the alleged manhandling of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari by the police during his visit to the subsidence-hit area in Howrah district.

Raising slogans against the TMC government in the state, the BJP workers held demonstrations at highway crossings and major intersections in various places, disrupting traffic.

Protests were held in different parts of Howrah with activists seeking an end to the police's "high-handedness".

In Bankura district, around 200 BJP workers blocked a highway for about 30 minutes.

Adhikari on Monday went to Howrah's Belgachia to meet people affected by the subsidence. The police, however, allegedly blocked his entry, leading to a scuffle.

He accused a sub-inspector of hitting him, showing his bleeding hand to the press.

The subsidence in Belgachia led to the collapse of several houses, affecting thousands of people. Due to the calamity, a one-km water pipeline ruptured, leading to acute water shortage in a vast area.

