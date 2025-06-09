New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Former Delhi chief minister Atishi on Monday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and her successor Rekha Gupta for not visiting the family of the nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered in Nehru Vihar.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader met the girl's family today.

The girl's body was found Saturday stuffed in a suitcase in a neighbour's house in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area.

The discovery triggered an outrage from family members and locals.

"The brutality against an innocent 9-year-old girl in Nehru Vihar has shocked all Delhiites. Today I met the victim's family and consoled them and assured them that we stand with them in the fight for justice. I asked Aam Aadmi Party workers to help the family in every possible way," Atishi said in a post on X in Hindi.

She was accompanied by her party's Delhi convener Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha and party leader Adil Ahmad Khan.

"The entire area is shaken. No one is allowing the girls to venture out of their homes. Even after such a big incident, the Home Minister and the Chief Minister have not even come to meet the victim's family. They have no concern for the daughters of Delhi.

"BJP's 4-engine government has failed to provide security to the women and girls of Delhi," she said in the same post.

AAP leaders use the "four-engine" term to refer to the BJP, which is at the helm at the Centre, in Delhi, in the MCD and also "controlling" the lieutenant governor's office.

