New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): With the Delhi Assembly elections likely to be held in 2025, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj criticised the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, stating that Delhi is awaiting a change in leadership.

The BJP MP also claimed that people are fed up with the AAP government's excuses.

Also Read | Parbhani Dalit Man's Death in Judicial Custody: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Maharashtra To Meet Family of Youth Died Under Mysterious Circumstances.

Speaking to ANI at Karol Bagh's Bikaner Chowk, Swaraj said, "We spoke with the people at the signal and distributed pamphlets. Now we are going to meet the businessmen."

The BJP is engaging with people from various walks of life as part of its preparations for drafting the election manifesto.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Social Media Influencers to Be Part of Police’s ‘Digital Warriors’ Initiative to Counter Fake News.

"BJP is a very democratic party. We want our manifesto to reflect the aspirations of the people of Delhi. That is why we are here," said the BJP MP.

Bansuri Swaraj further criticised the AAP government, highlighting infrastructure and service-related issues.

"The roads here are in shambles. Under the AAP government, people are facing problems with water, electricity, and drainage. Delhi no longer wants excuses from the AAP but looks forward to change and a BJP-led government," Swaraj stated.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the BJP announced its State Election Committee for the upcoming assembly elections on Wednesday. The party is yet to release its list of candidates for the polls.

On the other hand, the AAP recently released its fifth list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections.

In a political development ahead of the elections, BJP leader Ramesh Pehalwan and his wife Kusumlata Ramesh joined the AAP on December 15. The couple was welcomed by AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP secured 62 out of the 70 seats, while the BJP won eight.

The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place in early 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)