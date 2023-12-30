Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], December 30 (ANI): Hitting out at the opposition MPs for rejecting invitations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, Bhartiya Janata Party MP Dilip Ghosh said that the leaders have to bear the brunt in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Ghosh said that those who are not with Lord Ram are not with Bharat, and the people who are not with Bharat are not with the people of the country.

Also Read | Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Flagged Off by PM Narendra Modi Amid Cheers and Claps (Watch Video).

"People who are behaving like that, it's clear who they are with. The one who's not with Lord Ram isn't with Bharat and if they're not with Bharat then the nation's public is not with them. Election is a huge thing...Those who are not going will have to pay for it. Lord Ram belongs to the country..." he said.

There is confusion among the opposition ranks about attending the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury announced in a post on X that he will not be attending the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Online Scam in Gujarat: Offering Part-Time Jobs, Two College Dropouts Dupe People of Rs 60 Crore in Three Months; Arrested.

He alleged that the Bhartiya Janata party is using the Ram temple for 'political gain'.

"The CPI(M) policy has been to respect religious beliefs & safeguarding the right of every individual to pursue their belief. Religion is a personal choice not to be converted into an instrument for political gain. This is a state-sponsored function in presence of PM & UP CM," he said in a post on X.

However, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have accepted the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, scheduled to be held on January 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)