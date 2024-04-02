Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], April 2 (ANI): Amar Sing Tisso, the BJP candidate for the Diphu parliamentary constituency, filed his nomination papers on Tuesday before the returning officer of Karbi Anglong district.

After filing the nomination papers, while talking to ANI, he exuded confidence in winning the election.

"Today we have filed three sets of nomination papers. Winning is 100 per cent sure. I am confident that the BJP will win with a vote margin of three lakhs," he told ANI.

Among the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state of Assam, Diphu is reserved for candidates from the scheduled tribes.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Horen Sing Bey of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the constituency with 3,80,183 votes. His closest contender, Biren Singh Engti of the Indian National Congress (INC), trailed behind with a margin of 2,38,839 votes.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polling will be held in three phases in Assam. In Diphu the polling date is April 26, 2024.

The polling in Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh and Jorhat constituencies will be held on April 19.

Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

