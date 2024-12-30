New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday expressed her displeasure over the "inhumane" treatment of student protestors in Bihar who have been demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). She said that the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become a symbol of double "atrocities" on youth.

Gandhi lashed out at the Bihar government over lathi charge against students by the police and the use of water cannons against them during the cold weather. She said that instead of curbing corruption, it was the students whose voices were being suppressed.

"Students were oppressed for the second time in three days in Bihar. It is the government's job to stop corruption, rigging and paper leaks in examinations. But instead of stopping corruption, students are being prevented from raising their voices. Water cannons and lathicharge on youth in this harsh cold are inhuman. BJP's double engine has become a symbol of double atrocities on the youth," Gandhi, who is Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, posted on X.

The BPSC aspirants were joined by Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor earlier, who accused the Bihar government of turning democracy into "lathi-tantra." He said that the students had the right to protest in public spaces.

However, in a viral video shared by Independent MP from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Monday morning, Kishor got into a verbal spat with some of the protesting students. In the video, Kishor said, "Ye naya naya neta abhi...abhi kambal mange ho humse aur..." which upset the students.

Taking a dig at Kishor, Yadav said that the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder was himself a new leader and was showing off his power.

"Prashant (Kishor) himself has become a new leader and is threatening the students, showing off his power. Today when he doesn't have the electoral power to the fullest, he is dripping with arrogance. Big governments have fallen before the students. Who are you? Students were being beaten up by the police and you turned your back and ran away. You abused them for asking questions?" Yadav posted on X.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also condemned the lathi charge on protesting Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants, who are seeking a re-examination of the 70th BPSC prelims.

In a video statement, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said, "It is very painful how BPSC aspirants were beaten up by the police. Many people are badly injured in this... We condemn this. The visuals that have surfaced are painful. I am a youth, and I can understand their situation. Firstly, people were protesting against normalisation."

He highlighted that the RJD raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha and brought the matter to the attention of the Bihar government.

Earlier, Bihar police lathicharged and used water cannon to disperse the protesting BPSC aspirants in Gandhi Maidan, Patna, on Sunday. SP City Sweety Sahrawat said that the students pushed the police after which they used water cannon on them.

Meanwhile, one of the aspirants said that they won't to be a victim of politics and an attempt is being made to divert the issue. (ANI)

