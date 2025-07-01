Bhopal, Jun 30 (PTI) The BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit may get a new president on July 2, as the ruling party on Monday announced an election programme.

A notification of programme of the state organisational polls has been issued, the BJP said in a statement, adding the nominations will be filed on July 1 while the results will be declared the next day.

The new Madhya Pradesh BJP chief will replace Vishnu Dutt Sharma, who has been the party's state president since 2020.

Senior party leader Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, who has been appointed the election officer for the state organisational polls, said the nomination papers for the post of BJP state president will be submitted from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm on July 1.

The nomination papers will be scrutinized from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm on July 1 and thereafter the nomination papers can be withdrawn from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm, he added.

"The final list of nomination papers will be announced at 8:30 pm on July 1. If necessary, voting for the post of state president will be held from 11 am to 2 pm on July 2," said Shejwalkar.

The election result will be announced after counting of votes at 2 pm and the election process of 44 members of the National Council will also be completed with this, he added.

