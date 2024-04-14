Ranchi, Apr 14 (PTI) Terming the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' as 'Sanvidhan Badlo Patra', the Jharkhand Congress claimed that the document is full of "jugglery of words with no mention of unemployment and price rise".

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also claimed that the BJP's manifesto would give a "guarantee of loot by corporate houses".

Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, "The BJP's manifesto is intended to deceive people. It is not for the interest of the citizens but it is a document of the resolution taken by the BJP to change the Constitution of the country."

He also alleged that the saffron party's manifesto is a "jugglery of words with no mention about unemployment and price rise".

Thakur, in a statement, claimed, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is once again trying to cheat the tribal community by taking the name of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. First of all, he should tell what steps have been taken so far on the demand of the Sarna Religious Code of tribals who follow the footsteps of Bhagwan Birsa Munda."

He said the coalition state government, in which the JMM and the Congress are constituents, has passed a bill in the assembly to implement the Sarna Code and sent it to the central government for its approval.

Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto, outlining his vision for ‘Viksit Bharat' as he exhorted people to give another mandate to his party to shape India's 'destiny' for the next 1,000 years.

JMM general secretary and central spokesperson Supriya Bhattacharya, in a press conference here, alleged, "The BJP has surrendered itself to the dictatorship by calling its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) as 'Modi Ki Guarantee'.

Describing the party's ‘Sankalp Patra' as a document of his guarantee, Modi highlighted the achievements of 10 years of his government at the Centre and said the BJP has delivered on every promise it made so far.

"Only new words have been coined such as social and digital infrastructure without any clarity. There is no mention of unemployment and price rise, which the country is talking about. There is also no roadmap for farmers and education in the country " Bhattacharya added.

