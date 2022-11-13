New Delhi, November 13: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit and Party's spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawala on Sunday slammed Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by putting out 'Lootera' poster on various platforms of social media.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawala said, "Today the entire people of Delhi are saying Aam Aadmi Party is a party of lootera and therefore, the BJP Delhi today has put out only the sentiment of the people of Delhi. BJP is not in any mood to give space to Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia." MCD Elections 2022: Delhi BJP Woos Slum Dwellers with Trip to EWS Flats.

Poonawala further said, "This is a liquor motion production film directed by Arvind Kejriwal and it is a Maha Thug and Sukesh production film where the star cast involves Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia and all the others who have been looting Delhi in one after the other scam from 'Sharaab Ghotala' to Tihar Ke Andar Ghotala' to 'Hawala Ghotala'. And, therefore, this is a reflection of the sentiment of the people of Delhi."

Raising the point of misuse of the position of Deputy CM and his office by Manish Sisodia, BJP Spokesperson said that we have seen how Manish Sisodia tried to abuse his official position to suppress the liquor scam. "We have seen how inside Tihar, Satyendra Jain, still a minister abuses official position to extort money. We have seen how hundreds of crores were extorted, how expensive watches were given, and how international PR was being organised. And now Kejriwal, instead of taking action on the star cast of corruption and loot, instead of throwing them out of the cabinet, is protecting corruption. MCD Elections 2022 Dates and Complete Schedule: Voting To Be Held on December 4, Results on December 7.

Because he likes this film that has been running for eight years in Delhi from 2013 onwards and this film has many sequels," he stated further. Sisodia has been made the prime accused in an FIR registered by CBI to probe alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the new state excise policy 2021-22.

BJP's allegations have come at a time when the AAP started campaigning for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. The Election Commission has declared the date for Delhi civic body elections, and 250 seats of MCD will go to poll on December 4. The nomination process for the polls has also started. November 14 is the last date for nominations, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19.

