Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday targeted BJP's rivals in Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of indulging in politics of appeasement, and said his party works for justice to all.

He alleged that in the state, fake socialists have run the government by "throwing dust in the eyes of people".

Parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party do politics of appeasement, but the BJP works for justice to all, Singh said while addressing an election rally in the Lucknow North assembly constituency.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are underway and being held in seven phases, with the third on Sunday. Results will be declared on March 10.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as charismatic, Singh said before 2014, the world did not listen to India, but if India speaks today, then the world listens with open ears.

Stressing that India is becoming self-reliant, he said within a few years from now "we will not only make ammunition, missiles, tanks etc. for our country but will also export them".

Singh said that a defence corridor is coming up and the country is also making the BrahMos missiles.

Earlier weapons had to be bought from foreign countries, but now about 200 types of defence-related equipment will be made ready in India, he said.

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the former BJP president said that under his leadership, the wheel of development is moving fast in Uttar Pradesh.

Law and order is the first condition of development and it has been brought back on track in the state, Singh said.

Recalling former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajyapee, Singh said that the 'Tehzeeb, Nazakat and 'Nafasat' of Lucknow, which is famous the world over, should not be allowed to die down and made an appeal to the people to vote in favour of the BJP by rising above caste, religion and sect.

